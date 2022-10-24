Chamber Recognizes WaFd Bank

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce recognized WaFd Bank as its monthly business spotlight on Thursday afternoon. Branch manager Carmen Jones accepted the honor during the chamber’s monthly luncheon.

Jones thanked the chamber for the recognition and took time to speak on the bank and its offerings. She began by explaining the bank’s recent rebranding to WaFd Bank, formerly known as Washington Federal.

The bank is known for its checking and savings accounts, online banking and home loans. Customers can also take advantage of credit cards, construction and lot loans, CDs, and retirement accounts.

Jones encouraged members of the community to visit the bank where qualified staff can find personalized options for each customer. The bank is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed weekends and holidays.

WaFd Bank is located at 308 East Main Street in Price. For more information on the bank, call (435) 637-3448 or visit www.wafdbank.com.