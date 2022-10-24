Carbon County Hotels Receive Great Praise

The Carbon County Commission once again carved out time during its regularly scheduled meeting to recognize the Tourism Super Service Award recipients for the month of October.

Carbon County Tourism Director Tina Grange presented this recognition, beginning by stating that she received a letter that had her changing the dynamics of the award this time around. The letter was received from Kevin Costner’s accommodation team, specifically from Jill Zerby.

Grange read from the letter, which began by stating that if it weren’t for Grange herself, they would have never accomplished a task that was so out of Zerby’s comfort zone. Moving the film crew from Moab was a challenging task for Zerby and she wished to praise the local hotel management for their work.

She began with Amy at the Ramada in Price, stating that she has the patience of a saint, the biggest smile and was always available. Her front desk, maintenance team, and the food and beverage manager made them feel at home.

“Memories and friends were definitely made at the Sports Page Bar,” said Zerby.

She then praised those at the Greenwell Inn, explaining that they also had to house some of the crew and that it was a perfect location for certain members. Credit was also given to the Super 8, with Zerby saying that all of the front desk staff members were polite, happy and had no problem welcoming her crew.

“I truly do not know what I would have done without you all. Thank you from the bottom of my heart,” said Zerby, giving praise to the Legacy Inn as well.

Price made a big impression on Zerby that she will never forget. With that, four awards were given that day. The first went to Gina with the Greenwell, the second to Diana with the Legacy Inn, the third to Amy with the Ramada and the final award went to Kami McManus with the Super 8.

Commission Chair Larry Jensen thanked all of them and said that he knows it was a big event for the community. He also praised Grange, saying that she was adamant in ensuring that there was room for everyone.

Commissioner Casey Hopes said that it is not just this one event that the hotels deserve praise for, but that as other events have grown, such as the mountain bike races, the hotels have handled it amazingly. Commissioner Hopes continued, stating that people are talking about how accommodating the community is.

Finally, Commissioner Tony Martines said that everyone always speaks on how friendly the hotels’ various staff members are and that it is a great thing to hear.