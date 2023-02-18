Chamber Shines Spotlight on Edward Jones

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce featured Edward Jones as one of its business spotlights for February. Shalee Bryant, a financial advisor in Moab, accepted the recognition.

While Bryant has her main office in Price, she serves clients throughout southeast Utah, including Carbon and Emery counties. Her focus is on helping businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals through a tailored strategy.

“As an Edward Jones financial advisor, I believe it’s important to invest my time to understand what you’re working toward before you invest your money,” Bryant shared. “It’s also important to understand the level of risk you’re comfortable accepting when investing, so we can balance it with the steps necessary to reach your long-term goals.”

Bryant said that while her main office is in Moab, she is happy to meet local businesses or clients onsite, or conduct virtual meetings. Those interested in learning more about services through Edward Jones can contact (435) 259-3910.