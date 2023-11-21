Chamber Spotlights GoodLife Senior Living

Andy Urbanik of GoodLife (left) and Carbon County Chamber of Commerce Board President Lisa Mortenson (right).

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce hosted its final luncheon of the 2023 year on Thursday. To cap off 2023, the chamber recognized GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care as the business spotlight for November.

Andy Urbanik of GoodLife accepted the recognition and took time to speak on the business, which has two facilities locally. The Carbon County facility is located in Price while Emery’s facility is in Elmo.

“At Good Life Senior Living, providing the good for every life is not just a tag line, it is what we do every day,” the business shared. “Residents are able to age gracefully while maintaining dignity, respect and comfort.”

Each location boasts a spacious living area, fun activities and home-cooked meals. Quality care is also provided 24 hours per day, seven days per week by a trained and caring staff. This includes an individualized care plan for each resident that is tailored to their unique needs, wants and personalities.

Urbanik explained that an important part of both facilities are the activities that are incorporated into each day. These range from art and music to sports, trivia and more. Urbanik said both facilities are always looking for volunteers to assist with activities and interact with the residents, and encouraged community members to contact him to learn more.

For more information on GoodLife Senior Living and Memory Care and its offerings, call the Price facility at (435) 636-4483 or the Elmo facility at (435) 653-2555.