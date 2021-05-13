Chamber Welcomes Presidio Real Estate to Carbon County

The Carbon County Chamber of Commerce warmly welcomed Presidio Real Estate to the area on Wednesday afternoon. The chamber hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony to coincide with Presidio’s grand opening celebration.

The celebration began with the ribbon being cut. Those in attendance were then treated to a tour of the company’s renovated space on Price City’s Main Street. The event culminated with food, drinks and swag for attendees.

Presidio Real Estate is known as a luxury real estate company throughout Utah. The brokerage was founded in 2011 and “is fortified on a foundation of the most highly educated real estate team in Utah,” according to the company.

The brokerage specializes in commercial and residential real estate, property management, land and in-depth trainings for real estate agents. The local branch is managed by Angie Viers.

“The Presidio team is dedicated to protecting the integrity of their colleagues, their industry and the transactions of all homeowners,” the company shared. “With a focus on creating a team of educated, passionate and professional agents, together they have created the largest privately and locally owned brokerage in the state of Utah.”

Presidio Real Estate can be found at 595 East Main Street in Price or online by clicking here. Those interested can also contact the company at (435) 613- MOVE (6683).