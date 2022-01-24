Changes Coming to Fairgrounds Road

During the Carbon County Commission meeting that was hosted on Jan. 19, a consideration and possible adoption was discussed regarding two different ordinances.

The first, ordinance 553, was a change in the zoning map near 350 South Fairgrounds Road for Vaughn Olsen. Carbon County Planning and Zoning Director Todd Thorne spoke on this, stating that Olsen purchased the property on Fairgrounds Road and wishes to construct a multi-lot subdivision featuring six lots.

For this, there is a need for a zone change from mining and grazing to the 21,000 square foot zone for the lots. Thorne stated that there are currently no concerns with the zone change.

Jeff Richens of the Price River Water Improvement District (PRWID) also spoke on this, as it is near the district’s location, stating that they are supportive of the change. He also informed the commissioners that PRWID is working on developing its property as well, including fencing, yard lights and other improvements.

“We fully support this development,” said Richens. “We’d love to have it there.”

The next ordinance to discuss was 552. This was also a change on the zoning map near Fairgrounds Road and Westwood Boulevard for Lance Ballard and Russell Beecher. Thorne explained that this change is for a new clinic for Dr. Beecher, which will be adjacent to where Gagon Family Medicine is currently located.

The zone is currently residential and they wish to change it to commercial for the doctor’s office. It was explained that the office will be accessed off of Fairgrounds Road and onto the property.

After a brief discussion, both of these ordinance changes were adopted by the commission.