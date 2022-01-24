2022 Legislative Session Underway

Creekview Elementary teacher Stephanie Cha, Representative Christine Watkins and Carbon High teacher Heather Baker during the first week of the 2022 Legislative Session.

By Representative Christine Watkins, District 69

Last week, we kicked off the 2022 Legislative Session. During the opening ceremony in the House, Speaker Brad Wilson stated some of the concerns we face this session: the ongoing pandemic, the shrinking Great Salt Lake, vast disagreements over mandates and a loss of trust in our institutions. There will be a lot of bills regarding mandates, water bills, housing affordability and tax cuts. In fact, a water bill of my very own got sent to the Revenue and Taxation Committee last week, becoming the first bill of the session.

HB64 Drinking Water Amendments

This bill would implement a small annual fee to the Division of Drinking Water and place it into a Drinking Water Capacity Account. This account would help increase the division’s capacity to help water systems across the state ensure that they can provide safe and reliable drinking water. This bill is important to me because it doesn’t matter how big or small you are – safe drinking water is just imperative. Unfortunately, HB64 was held in the Revenue and Taxation Committee. I hope to give this bill some extra time and work before submitting it to the committee again.

My Committees

My committees this session include Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Committee, House Education Standing Committee, and House Natural Resources, Agriculture, and Environment Standing Committee. I am the House Chair for Business, Economic Development, and Labor Appropriations Committee, along with my colleague Sen. Mckell, the Senate Chair. We have had some informative presentations in our committee this week and are excited to see what this committee brings. I encourage you to follow my committees at le.utah.gov under the ‘committees’ tab.

League of Cities and Towns

I got to attend the Utah League of Cities and Towns Local Officials Day on Wednesday, Jan. 19, along with Utah’s youth councils, city councils and my fellow legislators. I listened to House Speaker Brad Wilson and Senate President Stuart Adams speak during the meeting. In addition, I met some incredible people, like the Mayor of Blanding, Logan Monson, pictured below.

Survey

Last week, I had a survey in the ETV newspaper discussing the different issues we will face during this year’s session. I have already received a few responses, and I appreciate everyone who has taken the time to fill the survey out. Remember, you can either take a picture with your cell phone and send it in a text to me, take a picture and email it to me, or cut the survey out and mail it to me at Rep. Watkins 1548 East 5700 South Price, Utah 84501.

You can follow along with my bills and current legislation at le.utah.gov. In addition, you can virtually watch or listen to our committee meetings and floor discussions. Thank you for letting me represent you. Please keep in touch.

Contact

christinewatkins@le.utah.gov

(435) 650-1969

Representative ChristineWatkins – District 69

@cwatkins_69