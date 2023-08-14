Charley Jenkins Concludes Culture Connection

The conclusion of the 2023 Culture Connection summer series merged with the kickoff of the newly-returned Carbon County Fair on Thursday evening with an outdoor concert.

Though there were tour bus difficulties, the community prevailed and Charley Jenkins eventually took to the CERCUT Amphitheater stage around 8:30 p.m. that night.

Jenkins delighted the crowd by engaging with them, playing a combination of classic country tunes and originals, and putting on a great live performance. In conjunction with the concert, a cornhole tournament was also hosted behind the event center.

This draws the Culture Connection series to a close for the summer, but the fair continued in full swing throughout the weekend at the Carbon County Fairgrounds.