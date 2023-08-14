Carbon Medical Service Gives Back to Students

During National Health Center Week, Aug. 7-11, Carbon Medical Service employees invited the community to celebrate with them courtesy of their back to school events.

On Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., community members were invited to the Sunnyside Clinic. On Aug. 10, the focus shifted to the Helper Clinic during the same timeframe.

During these free back to school celebrations, children were able to have their hair cut for free. In addition, backpacks filled with a myriad of school supplies were provided and snow cones were distributed to cool everyone down.

Furthermore, the Carbon Medical Service assisted local athletes by providing free sports physicals all week.