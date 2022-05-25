Christiansen Signs With Weber State

Photo courtesy of Hugh Christiansen

Saturday might have marked Jess Christiansen’s final day in an Emery jersey, but it will not be the standout senior’s final day on the track. Christiansen has signed with Weber State to continue his running career after high school.

He leaves Emery with quite the legacy. Christiansen won state championships in track and field and was part of the state championship cross country team. He also holds the school records in both the 1600 and 3200 distance events with times of 4:15.99 and 9:18.6, respectively.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Christiansen will serve a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Bristol, England. He leaves for his mission on Aug. 8.