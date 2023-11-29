Christine Watkins Named 2023 Women of Excellence Award Recipient

The National Foundation for Women Legislators (NFWL) created the Women of Excellence Award in order to identify women that have worked tirelessly to serve their communities. Recently, Utah State District 67 Representative and Local Administrating Advisor Christine Watkins was named as one of the 2023 recipients of the award.

Women that receive this award often break down barriers and overcome obstacles that may seem insurmountable. “These pacesetters have engendered an environment where women can now serve in public office and fight for the issues they are passionate about,” the NFWL shared.

The winners were presented their awardS during the 2023 NFWL Annual Conference that was hosted in Florida, which brought together elected women conference attendees from across the country to recognize their accomplishments.

NFWL Executive Director Jody Thomas stated that part of the spirit of the NFWL is that time is taken to acknowledge the significant accomplishments of the hardworking and dedicated women that are eligible for the award.

The winners were nominated by their colleagues and constituents from their home states and then chosen by a distinguished panel of NFWL members.