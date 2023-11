Emery High School’s (EHS) Automotive Instructor, Chandler Peacock, highlighted a competition that a number of Spartans recently competed in.

On Nov. 17, a group of EHS students traveled to Farmington, New Mexico, to take part in an automotive competition that was hosted at San Juan College. Over 100 students participated in this contest.

Spartans Wyatt Gardner and Wyatt Blake impressed, taking fourth and fifth place, respectively.