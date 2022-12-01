Christmas Treasures Holiday Market Returning

ETV News Stock Photo

The holiday festivities will continue this weekend with the Christmas Treasures Holiday Market on Saturday, Dec. 3. Carbon High School will play host to the market.

The annual event supports Carbon Christmas, a program the high school hosts to give back to those in need. Entrance to the event is only 50 cents, which includes an entry fee for the hourly giveaways.

The Christmas Treasures Holiday Market will feature clothing, home decor, homemade gifts, candles, crafts and more. There will also be food and entertainment provided throughout the day.

The fun does not stop there, however. A special visit from Santa will take place from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Photos will be available for purchase for $3, which will directly benefit Carbon Christmas.