Christmas Treasures Market Returns to CHS

It was standing room only for the majority of the day at Carbon High School on Dec. 2 as the annual Christmas Treasures Market returned to deck the halls with crafts, treats, home goods and more.

The market was hosted from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a small $.50 donation was accepted at the door, with proceeds benefitting Carbon Christmas. There were more than 50 vendors that spanned throughout the school’s Grand Canyon, multiple hallways and the old gym. Along with the gifts, good and apparel, there was live entertainment featuring various local performance groups.

The fun did not end there, however. Photos with Santa Claus himself were available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for the small fee of $3, which was a Carbon Christmas fundraiser.