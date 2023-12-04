Electric Light Parade Lights Up the Holiday Season

Helper City, otherwise known fondly as Utah’s Christmas Town, ushered in the holiday season with a myriad of annual events such as the lights on ceremony and craft fair. To round out the celebration, the highly-anticipated yearly electric light parade was hosted on Dec. 1 and 2.

The parade began each night at 7 p.m., lighting up the night and the historic Main Street of Helper. Many businesses, organizations, individuals and even Santa Claus himself joined in on the fun. Special this year was a tribute that was given to Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen, who passed away following a battle with cancer on Dec. 1.

Following the final parade on Saturday evening, a firework show was featured for the crowd’s enjoyment.