Electric Light Parade Lights Up the Holiday Season

A7400981.jpg

Photo by Scottie Draper and Buskin Allred

Helper City, otherwise known fondly as Utah’s Christmas Town, ushered in the holiday season with a myriad of annual events such as the lights on ceremony and craft fair. To round out the celebration, the highly-anticipated yearly electric light parade was hosted on Dec. 1 and 2.

The parade began each night at 7 p.m., lighting up the night and the historic Main Street of Helper. Many businesses, organizations, individuals and even Santa Claus himself joined in on the fun. Special this year was a tribute that was given to Price City Fire Chief Fitzgerald Petersen, who passed away following a battle with cancer on Dec. 1.

Following the final parade on Saturday evening, a firework show was featured for the crowd’s enjoyment.
