Christmas Tree Regalia Just Around the Corner

Believe it or not, the 2022 Christmas Tree Regalia is just around the corner and the Friends Board of Carbon and Emery Children’s Justice Center is inviting all that would like to participate to get involved now.

“We are thrilled to sponsor [the] Christmas Tree Regalia once again,” shared the board. “This fundraiser has been held these past years with overwhelming success.”

The Friends Board explained that the purpose of the regalia is to assist with the operational costs for the Children’s Justice Center in both Carbon and Emery counties. This family event features beautifully decorated trees, entertainment, photo opportunities with Santa Claus, a Christmas Shoppe and more.

This year, the event will once again take place on Price City’s Main Street from Nov. 10 to Dec. 3. Friday night strolls will take place during those dates and the final tree bidding event will take place on Dec. 3 at noon.

The donation and decoration of trees may be completed by either an individual, group or business. Often it is completed by employees, students, church members or community groups. Themed trees, memory trees, original creations and traditionally decorated Christmas trees are all accepted.

Those that are unable to physically decorate a tree but still wish to donate the tree and decorations are in luck as there is a committee that is available to decorate the tree on their behalf. Cash and gift card donations will be accepted and can be mailed to the Children’s Justice Center or submitted through Venmo @friends-board.

For more information regarding the regalia, contact Alycia Sandoval, CJC Friends Board Chairperson, at (435) 650-5236 or friendsofcjc@gmail.com.

“We are dedicated to continuing Christmas Tree Regalia and keeping the tradition alive for our loyal supporters and new friends to further the positive impact on our Children’s Justice Centers,” said the board. “Thank you for your donations and we look forward to your participation in the event!”