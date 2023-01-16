CHS Counseling Provides Assistance in College Prep

The Carbon High School (CHS) counseling office is offering opportunities that will provide Dinos with assistance in preparing for college.

The first opportunity is presented each Wednesday afternoon from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. as well as each Thursday morning from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. There will be a Utah State University (USU) admissions specialist in the counseling office during these times to work with students.

“If you are working on an admissions application or scholarship application, or would just like more information about getting ready for college, plan to come during these times,” the high school shared. “Contact your counselor if you need to be called from class.”

The second opportunity will be on Thursday, Jan. 19. during advisory. There will be a USU representative at Carbon High to speak with students regarding applying to the local university and what to do following the completion of the application.

“She is also going to talk about some leadership opportunities at USU, including scholarships,” said CHS.

The counseling office believes that this will provide valuable information for both juniors and seniors. Those that would like to attend the advisory can email their counselor or sign up in the counseling office.