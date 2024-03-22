CHS Musicians Shine Superior at Region Solo & Ensemble

Carbon High School (CHS) Dino musicians recently competed in the Region Solo & Ensemble event. The musicians impressed all with their prowess and came away with great results.

Vocal solos were performed by Joslyn Sanders, Dani Hill and Erin Martin, who all received superior ratings. Abby Tharp and Makayla Laing performed a vocal duet while Abby Bryant and Michael Weber wowed with a violent duet. Meanwhile, Briella Hatch was performing a violin solo and Adurey Hatch took the bench for a piano solo.

All of these performers also received superior ratings in their respective competitions. Continuing, the percussion ensemble, which consists of Trey Benoit, Brookleigh Unsworth, Cameron Black, Zander Carrillo, Hailey Thayn, Connor Childs, Zac Gregersen, Derek Stead, Tage Noyes, William Hinckley, Traxton Jewkes, Finn Kardelis Alex Lundgreen and Kael Morrison, snagged their own superior rating.

Erin Martin of euphonium solo and Brad Sweeney of trumpet solo received superior, while the brass ensemble of Sweeney, Jared Bryson, Josiah Trostle, Lance Dally, Ethan Prettyman and Spencer Hepworth joined in on the rating.

Finally, Tyler Broadhead competed in the tenor saxophone solo. All of the Dinos that were in the competition qualified for the state level.