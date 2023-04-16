CHS Student Bringing Mental Health Event to USU Eastern

The Carbon School Board was visited by Ella Anderson, a junior at Carbon High School, during its meeting last week. Anderson spoke during the public comment period, wishing to explain an upcoming event she has planned.

Anderson is a member of the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) and her STAR Events project this year was event management. She had to plan an event that would impact the community, which encouraged her to plan an event related to mental health, as she is also part of the local youth coalition.

The event, entitled “What I Wish You Knew,” will aim to assist teens in knowing and understanding their worth, in turn helping them with mental health. Through peers, Anderson stated that she has noticed a big concern is a sense of hopelessness or worthlessness. She presented this event at the State FCCLA Competition, where she received first place and qualified for the national competition.

The event will be hosted at USU Eastern on May 4 and there will be speakers from Southern Utah University, Carbon High and others locally. “What I Wish You Knew” is an event for high school students, though Anderson told the school board that she had been considering involving eighth grade students, as they will be coming to the high school the following year.

There was a concern regarding the transportation of the eighth graders, as the event will be hosted from 9:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. that day. Superintendent Mika Salas stated that transportation would only be needed for Helper Middle School, as students from Mont Harmon Middle School would be able to walk to the college.

Supt. Salas told Anderson that she would contact the principals of both middle schools, as well as the district’s transportation department.