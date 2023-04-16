Canyon View Middle School Students of the Week

Trace World

We are thrilled to announce Trace World as our student of the week! As an eighth grader, Trace embodies all the qualities we look for in a student leader, including a growth mindset, determination to learn, kind heart, self-discipline, and responsibility. One of Trace’s exceptional strengths is his problem-solving ability. He approaches challenges with a positive attitude, thinks creatively, and collaborates effectively with his peers. Trace’s enthusiasm for school activities, such as wrestling and pep assemblies, is contagious, and his great school spirit is a testament to his positive attitude and leadership skills. We are proud to have Trace as part of our school community and are excited to see all he will achieve in the future, congratulations!

Arianna Ungerman

Arianna Ungerman is one amazing kid, not only does she find a way to stay current with all her friends and maintain a healthy social life for an 8th grader, she also knows how to take care of getting things done so she can stay at the top of our honor roll. Arianna has a determined personality and sets high goals for herself. She has made massive gains in reading this year alone! Her dedication and talent helped her achieve her goal of making the high school drill team. She still finds time in her busy life to take care of horses and tease her dad. We know Ari will do great things and accomplish anything she sets her mind to.