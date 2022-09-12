CHS Students Taught Vehicle Maintenance, Safety

On Thursday morning, a group of Carbon High driver’s education students met with employees of JN Auto to learn a thing or two about the basics of vehicle maintenance.

Those at JN Auto stated that teaching future drivers the basics that will keep them safe is an honor. Through the course, students are taught how to check fluids, tire pressure and tread. They also learned about battery maintenance, windshield wiper blades replacement, checking lights and how to change a tire.

“We encourage our parents to continue to work on these skills with them as they are one step closer to earning their license,” shared JN Auto. “Huge shoutout to our techs Devin and Jerrin. You two are amazing.”