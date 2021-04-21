Cigarette Causes Grass Fire in Helper

Photo courtesy of the Helper City Fire Department.

A cigarette ignited a grass fire in Helper on Tuesday. The blaze began on the shoulder of Highway 6 near the Poplar Street exit.

The Helper City Fire Department quickly responded to the scene with assistance from Price Fire, Helper Police and the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office. Crews were able to control the blaze before it spread too far.

“This is a good reminder how dry of conditions we are facing this summer,” Helper Fire shared. “Please use caution around dry grass; it doesn’t take much to start a fire.”