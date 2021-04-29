Citizens Request Parental Rights at Emery School Board Meeting

By Julie Johansen

Many parents attended the Emery School Board meeting on Wednesday evening at Book Cliff Elementary in Green River. They were requesting their rights as parents regarding the wearing of masks for students.

Holly Monsen was their spokesperson and she addressed the board on behalf of the many gathered in the room. She also had Representative Phil Lyman on the phone with a vocal presentation supporting their request. He spoke about the similar concerns in Kane and San Juan counties and the success they have found there.

The discussion item became an approved action item and the board approved the removal of students’ masks if parents sign a parent consent form. The form will be listed on the school district’s website within a couple of days. This would also give the employees of the district the option of removal.

Other action items included the approval of a new wash bay for buses at the bus garage. This would be funded by a transportation grant that is available. School trust lands plans for all 10 schools were also approved.

Westland Construction next gave a presentation regarding the inflation in the past months since the bond election passage and the increases of building materials that has happened at an alarming and unheard of rate. This has escalated the cost of the projects slated for building with the bond.

The construction company was requesting an approval so that they could solidify their sub-contractors in order to be able to proceed with the construction. This was tabled for at least a couple of days as members of the board felt they had not had adequate time to study the figures and make any decisions on funding the increases.

A special board meeting will be held for this action. Considerations of revenue bonds were discussed that do not require an election and remain about the same percentage of interest at the bonds sold following the election.

Principal Gaylene Erwin then gave a report on the faculty at Book Cliff Elementary and the wonderful things they are doing to help students and the community. She stated that when the pandemic hit and schools closed, they hand delivered learning packets to many of the students’ homes. She was happy to report that they have enough Chrome Books so that each student has access to one. Their theme for the year, “Bears Can Climb Mountains,” has enhanced the needed social and emotional learning in their school.