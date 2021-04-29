Use of CRA Funds Approved for Price City Sewer Upgrades

The Carbon County Commissioners took time on Wednesday evening to act as the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) and discuss the possible use of housing funds.

It was discussed that the CRA has some taxes that have been collected over the years, since around 2002, for what is called the Westridge Road Redevelopment Agency. There is a 10% portion of the money that has been collected over the years that is available to be used for a housing component for affordable housing.

It was then explained that Price City has run into a snag where there is an area in east Price in which the sewer system is at capacity and potential growth would require some upgrades. The 10% available money would help them with those upgrades.

There is about $60,000 available and the state requires at least 10% of the increment collected to be used by affordable housing. The resolution would authorize the agency to use the funds for the Price City project. It was said that as the money is used, it does build itself back up and will continue to be available to be drawn from.

The use of the 10% of funds was approved both as the Community Redevelopment Agency and the Carbon County Commission.