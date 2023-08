Over the weekend, the Helper City Fire Department recognized the members of the E. Clampus Vitus, Matt Warner Chapter, for their latest community project.

The Clampers worked hard recently to sand and paint the Main Street Park gazebo, something that the fire department stated was long overdue.

The Ancient and Honorable Order of E. Clampus Vitus is a fraternal organization that is dedicated to the preservation of the heritage of the American West.