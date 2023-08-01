Helper Community Urged to Conserve Culinary Water

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman and Public Works Director Michael Mastin are urging the community of Helper to conserve culinary water. The conservation should begin on Aug. 16 until further notice, as the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will be cutting the water on Aug. 22 for a project on Highway 6.

Mastin shared tips for conserving water, such as using a broom to clean driveways, sidewalks and steps. Using a hose to clean those areas can waste hundreds of gallons of water. Maintaining a lawn height of two and a half to three inches helps the roots from loss of moisture through evaporation.

Watering thoroughly a couple times per week versus a light sprinkling everyday, taking shorter showers (long showers waste five to ten gallons every minute), turning off water while brushing teeth or shaving, and keeping a bottle of drinking water in the refrigerator were further tips shared.

Finally, in terms of household appliances, Mastin suggested using an automatic dishwasher only for full loads, as a dishwasher uses approximately 25 gallons of water, and to check toilets for leaks. A leak in the toilet may waste more than 100 gallons per day.

“Thank you for your cooperation at this time,” Mastin concluded.