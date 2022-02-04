Clark Lafe Hunt

Clark was born August 9, 1944, in Price, Utah, to Loran and Elma Hunt. He graduated from the University of Utah with a Bachelor of Science and MBA degrees.

After graduation he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to Vietnam as a Strategic Intelligence Officer and Adviser for the ICEX/Phoenix Program. During his duty in Vietnam he earned the Bronze Star, among other medals. Following Vietnam, he was stationed at Fort Huachuca, Arizona, where he met and married Caroline Hemenway. Following his active duty Clark moved to San Jose, California, and joined the Army Reserve, He retired with the rank of lieutenant colonel.

Clark enjoyed telling stories and learning about family history, and was always curious to learn where someone was from. He loved cooking for friends and family, and growing grapes to make and drink red wine.

Sailing, golfing and working on attaining his pilots license were his favorite pastimes, but most of all he enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and watching them do all their fun activities.

Clark was predeceased by his father (Loran), mother (Elma) and brother (Donald). He is survived by his wife, daughters Tiffany Cadwell (Travis) and Paula Ould (Lee), and five grandchildren.

There will be a viewing on Monday, February 7, from 4-6 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 8, at 10:00 a.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ. Following services, interment with military honors will be held at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona at 12:00 Noon.