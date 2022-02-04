Snowpack in Manti-La Sal National Forest Nearly Doubles

In the February newsletter for the Manti Happenings, it was stated that as of Jan. 31, the Manti-La Sal National Forest had almost doubled its snowpack in comparison to the same time in 2021.

Though this is great news, it was also stated that additional winter moisture is needed as the reservoirs on the forest have been depleted by two years of drought. The moisture would give the reservoirs the opportunity to refill and return to full capacity.

Winter snow works to increase the moisture of the soil, in turn helping the wildflowers and the pollinators that depend on them. The increase in the snow pack is also important in reducing the drought while replenishing water resources and supporting community water sources.

The newsletter also highlighted the pile burning on the Dry Wash fuels project that was completed recently by fire officials. This was located a few miles south and west of Ferron. Additionally, firefighters attempted to burn piles in the Lowry Water fuels project; however, it was determined that the snow levels meant there was not adequate consumption. This led to the firefighters postponing the burn until snow conditions improve.

Fire officials are also monitoring the snow conditions on the New Canyon fuels project with the hope that additional piles can be burnt this winter.