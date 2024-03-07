Class of ’68 Meets Donation Challenge for Helper Express Playground

The Helper Express inclusive playground recently received a generous donation from the Class of ’68, who met the challenge of the Class of ’58 to make said donation.

This money will be utilized in helping to fund the main train element, and Michelle Goldsmith of the Friends of the Helper Area explained that it will be a match for the LWCF grant that was received last year. Now, enough money has been raised to put in the main play element.

However, a bit more funding needs to be raised in order to obtain some of the other pieces of equipment and artificial turf. Goldsmith has written over $100,000 in grants this past month and is hoping for approval on half that amount.

Any that wish to obtain more information about the worthy project can email friendsofhelper@gmail.com or contact Goldsmith at (435) 650-3290.

Any that wish to contribute to this playground’s construction can leave a check at WaFd, Wells Fargo or at Marietti Monuments, all located in Price. Goldsmith can also accept checks, though no longer at Helper City Hall. The address for the Friends of the Helper Area is PO Box 375, Helper UT, 84526.