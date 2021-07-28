Cleveland Days Fun For All Ages *Photo Gallery*

By Julie Johansen

“Back for More Fun” was Cleveland’s theme for celebrating Pioneer Day last week. The fun began on Thursday, July 22 with a trap shoot at 4 p.m. and a potluck hot dog dinner at 6 p.m. Cross Roads Band entertained at 6:30 p.m. while BB gun shoots followed with categories for different ages.

Next up, a stick horse show-d-o included pleasure class, cloverleaf run, straight barrels and a scurry. “Raya and the Last Dragon” was the movie in the park that evening.

With a $2 pass, kids could participate in games and enjoy pizza, water and prizes in the park from noon until 2 p.m. on Friday, July 23. Bike races began at 5 p.m. and a potluck lamb fry started next before the dance where Cross Roads Band performed once again for the crowd.

A 5K run kicked off July 24 in Cleveland at 6:30 a.m. before the breakfast in the park at 7 a.m. A flag raising ceremony was held before the kids’ parade at 10 a.m. and the grand parade at 10:30 a.m. A car show was open to the public from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Later in the evening, a horseshoe tournament was held. The youth council sold concessions both evenings during the dance and corresponding entertainment before the festivities were capped off with fireworks.