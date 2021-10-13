CLEVELAND TOWN – NOTICE OF CANCELLATION OF THE 2021 – CLEVELAND TOWN MUNICIPAL ELECTION

As passed on October 5, 2021 by Resolution 10-2021 of the Cleveland Town Council.

In accordance with Utah Code Annotated 20A-1-206, the Town Council finds that all municipal officers are elected in an at-large election, and the number of municipal officer candidates after the withdrawal of one council candidate, including any eligible write-in candidates under Section 20A-9-601, for the at-large municipal offices does not exceed the number of open at-large municipal offices for which the candidates have filed.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 13, 2021.