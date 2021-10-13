NOTICE TO CREDITORS AND ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT

Seventh Judicial District Court, Emery County, State of Utah In the Matter of the Estate of Hugh Peterson also known as Kenneth Hugh Peterson

Case No. 213700026

Creditors of the estate are required to mail or deliver their claims in writing to Colleen P. Bott, P. O. Box 1041, 55 S. 100 W., Castle Dale, UT 84513, who has been appointed as the personal representative of the estate, or to the personal representative’s attorney, Michael R. Jensen, 90 West 100 North, Suite 3, Price, UT 84501, or to the clerk of the above court, within three months after the date of first publication of this Notice or be forever barred.

Published in the ETV Newspaper October 13, October 20 and October 27, 2021.