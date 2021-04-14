CLEVELAND TOWN – NOTICE OF MUNICIPAL OFFICES

Notice is hereby given that a municipal election for Cleveland Town will be held on November 2, 2021 at 130 W Main in Cleveland, Utah, to elect persons to the following offices:

Mayor – 4 year term

Two (2) Town Council – 4 year term

Candidate filing period begins June 1, 2021 and ends June 7, 2021 at 5:00 pm. Declaration of Candidacy forms or nominating petitions must be filed in person with the town recorder at 130 W. Main, Cleveland, Utah between the hours of 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Candidates must be a United States Citizen, at least 18 years old, a resident of Cleveland for a period of 12 consecutive months immediately preceding the date of the election and be a registered voter of the municipality.

Nichole Larsen, Clerk/Recorder

Cleveland Town 435-653-2310

Published at the Cleveland post office, Cleveland Town office, on www.clevelandtown.org and the Utah Public Notice website www.utah.gov/pmn

See notices on website for any updated information

For information about how to register to vote, please visit www.vote.utah.gov

Published in the ETV Newspaper April 14 and April 21, 2021.