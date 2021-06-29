Click Here for a Full List of Carbon and Emery 2021 Candidates

This year marks the year of election for the position of mayor and seats on the city and town councils in Carbon and Emery counties.

The month of June brought the deadline for those that wanted to submit their candidacy for their desired position. The position of mayor and a seat on the council in each town and city is a four-year term.

For Helper City, current Mayor Lenise Peterman is running unopposed to be re-elected for the position. Two council member positions are up for candidacy and the hopefuls listed are David Dornan, Bradley Shaw and Malarie Matsuda.

In Price City, the mayoral position is the same as Helper, with current Mayor Mike Kourianos running unopposed. Two council member positions are open and Amy Knott-Jespersen, Terry Willis, Tanner D. Richardson and Joe Christman have all filed for the spots.

For the 2021 Board of Trustees at the Price River Water Improvement District (PRWID), Keith W. Cox is running for a four-year term.

Randy James Winn is running for mayor of Elmo Town, with Stoney Jensen joining him in the race as a council member. Orangeville City has Roger Swenson and David Robertson vying for the position of mayor while Carole Larsen, Thayne Cox, Tracy Addley and Jerod Curtis are running for the two positions on the city council.

In Castle Dale, current Mayor Danny Van Wagoner is running unopposed for re-election. Ted Allen, Julie Johansen, Mike Jorgensen, Mindy Jackson, Adriana Chimaras, Holly Ann Monson and Jeffery Hayward make up a full list for the two city council seats open.

Leonard L. Norton is running for the position of Huntington City Mayor, joined by Tom Kay and Judd Beagley vying for a seat on the council.

Green River City Mayor Travis Bacon is vying for re-election, running against mayoral hopeful Ren Lloyd Hatt. Larry Packer, Amanda Dinkins, Michael Silliman, Jonnie Gallagher and Ben Lehnhoff are running for a seat on the city’s council. Mayor David Avery is running unopposed for the re-election of East Carbon’s mayor, while Larry Wood and Don R. Logston vie for a council seat.

Amy K. Sundstrom and Bo Jack Funk are running for the position of Emery Town Mayor, while Lindsay Edwards and Mike Christensen are running for a position on the council. Trevor Rowley is running for the mayor of Cleveland Town, joined by Kristen Vose, Breann Cowley and Nancy Livingston for a council position.

Finally, Derk Bradley and Brad Owen Timothy are competing for the position of mayor in Wellington City. There are two council positions open, with Garrit Pell, William Zauss (Barney) and Jack Leon Clark running for one seat, while Joyce A. Dirk, Caleb Nelson, Casey Norton and Paula Noyes run for the other.