Click Here for a Schedule of Memorial Day Ceremonies

The end of May marks Memorial Day, which is a time to honor military personnel that have died while performing their military duties.

Each year, the American Legion Huntington Post 73 and the American Legion Price Post 3 visit each cemetery in Carbon and Emery counties to perform ceremonies for the fallen. David Jelin, American Legion Commander, Price Post 3, also stated that they will once again be placing flags at the burial sites of their comrades that have gone before them.

Those that are interested in placing flags at the veteran’s graves may do so on May 27 at the Helper Mountain View Cemetery, May 28 at the Price City, Cliffview, East Carbon and Sunnyside cemeteries, and on May 29 at the Green River Cemetery. Each flag placing will begin at 8 a.m. on those days.

The Memorial Day ceremonies in Emery County will begin in Elmo at 10 a.m., followed by Cleveland at 10:45 a.m. and Lawrence at 11:20 a.m. The ceremonies will conclude at the Huntington cemetery at noon.

For Carbon County, the Memorial Day ceremonies will begin at the Helper Mountain View Cemetery bright and early at 8 a.m. This will be followed by the Price City Cemetery at 9 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. at the Price Cliffview Cemetery. At 10:30 a.m., the ceremony will be at Wellington City Cemetery and 11:30 a.m. at the East Carbon and Sunnyside cemeteries.

Finally, the ceremonies will conclude at 1:30 p.m. at the Green River Elgin Cemetery.