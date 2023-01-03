Coat Drive Garners Nearly 200 Coats

ETV News, along with supporting businesses, revived the annual coat drive in 2022. Despite a short break to the drive due to COVID-19, the community displayed overwhelming support, donating nearly 200 coats.

Each year, coats for local children are in the highest demand. The community met that need with 61 children’s coats, enough to benefit area school children and the Children’s Justice Center. Many of these coats were brand-new and included other necessities, such as hats and gloves.

Additionally, 55 men’s coats were donated, along with 81 women’s coats. These coats were donated to area school children, the disabled population and others in need. In total, 198 coats were donated by members of the community.

ETV News would like to extend its appreciation to the area businesses that supported this effort, including Bill’s Home Furnishings, Emery Telcom, Magnuson Lumber, Edgy Bling, Buds & Blooms, AutoFarm Price Ford, Blue Diamond GM, Jade Energy, Tony Basso and AutoFarm Price Chrysler. A special thanks to all those who donated.