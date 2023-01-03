URARA Symposium Coming to Price

The Utah Rock Art Research Association (URARA) is hosting its 2023 Symposium in Price. Though the symposium isn’t slated to begin until October, field trip leaders and workshop instructors are being sought now.

The URARA Symposium will be hosted at USU Eastern from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9. Workshops will take place on Thursday, Oct. 5 while the field trips will be on Oct. 6 and Oct. 9. The symposium presentations will be in between on Oct. 7 and 8.

Other activities, such as the Watermelon Social, auctions and banquets, will be sprinkled throughout. The USU Eastern Prehistoric Museum will also be experienced during this event, courtesy of Museum Director and Curator of Archaeology Tim Riley.

Those that are interested in making more field trips a possibility, or those looking for information on being a workshop instructor, may contact Steve Acerson at (385) 985-5402 or at whiteh20rockart@gmail.com. The field trips are limited by the number of individuals that are willing to be leaders.