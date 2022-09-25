Community Alert Warning System Test Coming Sept. 30

East Carbon and Sunnyside residents should make note of the Community Alert Warning System test run that is slated for Friday, Sept. 30.

“This test will be the operation of the air raid siren system and the Community Alert Warning System,” said Alex Vajda. “Since the air raid siren has not been operated in several years, this test is going to test its operational capabilities.”

After the air raid siren, the Community Alert Warning System test will begin. This is being developed by Vajda and any comments can be directed to him at asubav@yahoo.com.