Community Bids Farewell to Greg Dart

USU Eastern Senior Associate Vice President Greg Dart was honored in a farewell reception on Thursday afternoon. After nine years at USU Eastern, Dart accepted the position of president of Western Nebraska Community College this spring.

Friends, colleagues and members of the community converged on the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center to pay tribute to Dart. He received his education at Utah State University, where he received a Master of Education degree in 2023. He began his work at USU Eastern as the director of enrollment services, a position he served in from 2012-13.

Dart then worked as the vice chancellor of student affairs and enrollment management beginning in 2014. He was promoted to associate vice president at USU Eastern in 2019, and remained in that position through this year.

“Utah State University Eastern is an unbelievable place, serving amazing communities,” Dart said. “It has been an honor to lead this campus and work with such a dedicated faculty and staff. I will always cherish the tremendous work everyone has done to make USU Eastern such a great place.”

Dart will officially step down from his position at USU Eastern on June 30. A nationwide search is underway to find the university’s next chief campus administrator.