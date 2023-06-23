Utah Restaurant Association Board Recognizes Carbon Corridor

During the Carbon County Commission meeting that was hosted on Wednesday evening, the recent Utah Restaurant Association Board award was highlighted.

Commissioner Larry Jensen explained that the county received a letter notifying them that the board of directors had selected Carbon County Tourism and Economic Development Director Shanny Wilson and Tourism Specialist Tina Grange to receive one of their most prestigious awards. The duo was invited to attend a special banquet for the recognition, though neither were available at that time.

Commissioner Jensen wanted to thank Wilson and Grange on behalf of the commission for what they do, stating that there are substantial things going on and progress that is being made.

Grange thanked the commissioners for recognizing her and Wilson in a public meeting, but wanted to take the opportunity to extend appreciation to all of the restaurants. She explained that the county often receives awards such as these, though it is the actual stakeholders that do the work.

A handful of restaurants participated in the roadshow and ensured that everyone was on their A-game. Grange said that she appreciated the department recognition but, more importantly, wished to ensure that the restaurants were highlighted.

“Really, the award is for them and I just wanted to give a shoutout to the restaurants in the corridor,” Grange stated.