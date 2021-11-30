Community Cares Christmas Dinner Returning in 2021

For several years, the nonprofit organization Community Cares has provided a Christmas dinner to those in need on the holiday. Though the event was cancelled last holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is back and ready to serve in 2021.

“This Christmas, hungry, elderly and needy people in our county need your help,” shared the organization.

This Christmas dinner has grown to include any other area residents that wish to join. The event features a complete holiday dinner coupled with entertainment and a gift for the children.

This dinner is hosted at the Jennifer Leavitt Student Center on the USU Eastern campus and will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Christmas Day, Dec. 25. Transportation will also be provided upon request for those that may need it. Additionally, dinners will be delivered to those that are homebound throughout the area.

Previously, dinners were delivered to East Carbon, Price, Carbonville, Wellington, Spring Glen, Kenilworth, Helper and locations in Emery County. The goal is to continue those deliveries this year.

The executive committee behind the dinners is made up of a number of local residents. Committee members include Michelle Mooney, Bill Hicks, Brenda Deeter, Pam, Stephanie and Steve Cha, Scottie Draper, and Liz Diamond.

“This meal is open to anyone in the community,” said Community Cares. “We are especially serving those who are alone or in need on Christmas day. No reservations are required.”

Those that wish to have dinner delivered or are in need of transportation may contact Stephanie Cha at (435) 820-6631. Additional information regarding the dinner can be found by contacting Pam Cha at (435) 820-6628 or any member of the executive committee. Information can also be obtained on the organization’s Facebook page.

Community Cares is also accepting donations that will aid in covering the expenses of the dinner. “Your gift to Community Cares Christmas Dinner will help provide the meals and activities for people in our community. Any amount will be used to help with this dinner,” shared the organization.

Mail checks payable to Community Cares Christmas Dinner, P.O. Box 255, Price, Utah 84501. A check may also be dropped off to Vicki Ori at Washington Federal Bank.