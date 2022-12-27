Community Cares Serves Hundreds on Christmas Day

Hundreds of people were treated to a free Christmas dinner this year thanks to Community Cares and its supporters. The annual event took place once again at USU Eastern on Christmas Day and was open to the entire community.

The event featured a full Christmas meal with all the trimmings, free to attendees. The dinner has grown throughout the years and was initially created to serve just those in need. With continuous community support, the event has grown to serve all seeking a warm meal on Christmas Day.

Those in need of transportation to the student center were chauffeured by volunteers while those who were homebound received their meals delivered straight to their door. Volunteers coordinated the transportation and delivery spanning Carbon and Emery counties.

Dozens of volunteers were involved in the event, from planning to setup to execution on Christmas Day. Missionaries from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints served and greeted guests while USUE staff prepared the food. Volunteers also offered activities for children, gathered donations, and prepared and cleared the tables.

Additionally, various groups and businesses contributed to the 2022 dinner, including Sutherlands, Utah’s Christmas Town, Castle Country Radio, ETV News, Gordon Creek Ward Relief Society, WaFd, Notre Dame de Lourdes Catholic Church and many generous individuals.

“This is truly a community event that can’t happen without community support,” said Pam Cha of the Community Cares Committee. “It serves a clear need and we are so happy that we can fulfill that need.”

Additional committee members include Brenda Deter, Bill Hicks, Stephanie Cha, Stephen Cha, Liz Dimond and Scottie Draper.