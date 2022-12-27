Proposed 2023 Carbon County Budget Approved

The Carbon County Commissioners hosted two public hearings during their final 2022 meeting on Dec. 21. Carbon County Clerk/Auditor Seth Marsing stated that they reviewed the budget thoroughly during their last meeting, but he was happy to give another brief overview.

He began with the general fund and worked his way through the proposed 2023 budget as it had been presented previously. Following the overview, the commissioners opened the floor for questions or comments from the public, though they received none. The commission then approved the 2023 budget as it was presented.

Following this, budget discussions were still the topic as the commissioners were presented with the consideration and possible approval of amendments to the 2022 budget. Marsing explained that twice per year, they review the budget to determine if there were any unforeseen expenditures or if there had been grants that were received and needed to be added.

Fund 10 in the 2022 budget had a proposed increase of $40,000 to the inmate food budget. Similarly, the nutrition for the Carbon County Senior Center saw an additional $20,000 for food costs. Marsing explained that this is due in to the recent inflation.

The senior center also had a $56,000 increase to purchase a new food truck, though that will be covered by grant funding. Marsing continued by saying that fund 26 had an increase in 2022 of $105,000, with the majority of that being for equipment upgrades and maintenance to the BMX track. Again, this was grant-funded.

There is also an increase of $20,000 in that fund that went toward events and advertising. Once again, the floor was opened to give the public an opportunity to be heard. However, there was no one from the community that spoke on the amendments, which were then approved.

Further information regarding the Carbon County budget may be found here.