Community Comes Together for Day of Caring

The community gathered together on Saturday morning for United Way of Eastern Utah’s annual Day of Caring event. Through Day of Caring, a number of improvement projects are chosen and groups of volunteers are assigned to help out.

As per tradition, the day began with a breakfast that was hosted in the parking lot of Lin’s. From there, volunteers ventured into the community to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

Individuals, religious groups, students, political leaders, Carbon County Royalty and more came together for the Day of Caring this year. Pulling weeds, gathering debris and more was handled throughout the day.

Those that participated in the Day of Caring, as well as the rest of the community, were then invited to the Business Technical Assistance Center (BTAC) to enjoy a meal and celebrate Welcoming Week with SEUALG.

“What a great Day of Caring,” United Way of Eastern Utah shared. “Thanks to everyone who helped out!”