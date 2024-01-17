COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG) FIRST PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that Price City will hold a public hearing on January 24th, 2024, at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, beginning at 5:00 PM or soon thereafter. Price City is eligible to apply to the Utah Department of Workforce Services for funding under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Small Cities Program, a federally funded program administered by the State of Utah, Housing and Community Development Division (HCD). Price City is eligible to apply for CDBG funding provided that Price City meets the applicable program requirements.

The purpose of the public hearing is to provide citizens with pertinent information about the Community Development Block Grant program and to allow for discussion of possible applications. This public hearing will cover eligible activities, program requirements, and expected funding allocations in the region. The CDBG Program can fund a broad range of activities, including, but not limited to: construction of public works and facilities, e.g., water and sewer lines, fire stations, acquisition of real property, and provision of public services such as food banks or homeless shelters. In the event that Price City chooses to apply for CDBG funding, a second public hearing will be held at a later time to discuss the project. Further information can be obtained by contacting Nick Tatton at 435-636-3184.

In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations (including auxiliary communicative aids and services) during this hearing should notify Jaci Adams at 185 East Main Street, Price, Utah 84501, or 435-636-3183, at least three days prior to the hearing. Individuals with speech and/or hearing impairments may call the Relay Utah by dialing 711. Spanish Relay Utah: 1.888.346.3162.

Published on State of Utah’s Public Meeting Notice Website – www.utah.gov/pmn on January 11th, 2024.

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 17 and January 24, 2024.