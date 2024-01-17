NOTICE OF BONDS TO BE ISSUED

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on January 9, 2024, the Mayor and City Council of The City of Green River (the “Issuer”), adopted a resolution (the “Resolution”) declaring its intention to issue its Parity Sewer Revenue Bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to the Utah Local Government Bonding Act, Title 11, Chapter 14, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended.

The Issuer intends to issue the Bonds in the principal amount of not to exceed $3,500,000, to bear interest at a rate not to exceed 2.0% per annum, to mature in not to more than 25 years from their date or dates, and to be sold at a price not less than 100% of the total principal amount thereof, plus accrued interest to the date of delivery. The Bonds will specify that any installment of principal and/or interest on the Bonds which shall not be paid when due shall bear interest at the rate of 18% per annum from the due date thereof until paid.

The Issuer intends to issue the Bonds for the purpose of (i) financing all or a portion of the cost of constructing sewer system improvements, including sewer system collection improvements, lift station and treatment system improvements, together with related improvements; and (ii) paying costs of issuing the Bonds.

OUTSTANDING BONDS SECURED BY THE SAME REVENUE

The Issuer currently has an outstanding bond secured by the pledge of sewer system revenues, namely: Sewer Revenue Bond, Series 2000 in the original principal amount of $484,000 payable to the USDA Rural Development.

ESTIMATED TOTAL COST OF THE BONDS

Although the Issuer declared its intention to issue a Bond in a principal amount of up to $3,500,000 with interest at a rate not to exceed 2.0% per annum, the Issuer currently anticipates that the Bonds will be issued in the amount of $2,440,000 with interest at the rate of 0.5% per annum. In that case, the estimated total cost for the proposed Bonds would be $2,570,195, which would include interest of $130,195.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that a period of 30 days from and after the last date of publication of this Notice is provided by law during which any person in interest shall have the right to contest the legality of the Resolution or the Bonds, or any provision made for the security and payment of the Bonds, and that after such time, no one shall have any cause of action to contest the regularity, formality or legality thereof for any cause whatsoever.

A copy of the Resolution is on file in the office of the City Recorder in Green River City, Utah, where it may be examined during regular business hours of the City Recorder from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday.

DATED this 9th day of January, 2024.

/s/ Julie Spadafora

City Recorder

Published in the ETV Newspaper January 17, 2024.