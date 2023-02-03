Community Discusses Four Corners Behavioral Health

Melissa Huntington, Executive Director of Four Corners Behavioral Health, joined the Carbon County Commissioners on Wednesday for their annual public hearing.

The hearing is to receive input regarding the mental health and substance use disorder treatment needs in the county. Four Corners provides outpatient services for mental health and substance use disorder treatment, as well as crisis services for the county 24 hours a day.

Four Corners also assists individuals to receive more intensive settings if necessary, providing housing for clients and much more.

Huntington explained that they work with a lot of community partners and employ a lot of individuals that live in the county. She said they are grateful to serve the community members of Carbon County.

Those at Four Corners take the input received into consideration and try to remedy concerns that people have and are always really grateful for positive comments that are made. With that, the public hearing was opened.

The first speaker was one that had spoken during the hearing in 2022 and one of the topics that he really touched on at that point was what a difference Four Corners has made in his life and his personal growth. However, this year, he wished to talk about the services they have been willing to provide.

He said that the growth continues within himself, he is blossoming and it is all due to the staff, his therapist and the outstanding services. Anytime he needs to be seen, he is able to call and someone comes at the drop of a dime.

Four Corners has really helped him become a better person and be comfortable in his own skin, which has made a tremendous impact on his life.

Following, another patient of Four Corners came to sing praises. He stated that he comes from a long family of drug abusers and nobody in his family has been able to kick it. The first three years of drug court, he could not stay out of jail for more than a month and nobody knew what to do with him.

A representative at Four Corners had visited him in jail and saw how bad he was. He was given the option to have a chance at Odyssey House and was made to understand that the chance was going to change his life if he was willing.

One more patient of Four Corners spoke, speaking highly of the program and that they are essential in dealing with addiction and the mental health side of it.

Commissioner Larry Jensen stated that one of the best parts of being in the seat has been serving on the board of directors for Four Corners and the Southeast Utah Health Department. He said they are charged by the state of Utah with the responsibility of the health, safety and welfare of the citizens.

Four Corners is a big part of that responsibility, Commissioner Jensen said, in regard to mental health.