Community Enjoys Annual Catholic Carnival

St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church hosted the annual Catholic Carnival at the Helper Civic Auditorium on Nov. 2-4, welcoming the community for a plethora of fun.

Beginning the festivities, a turkey dinner was hosted on Thursday evening from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. This dinner featured roasted turkey and all of the trimmings, with takeout available, for only $15 for adults and $8 for children under 12.

On Friday and Saturday, community members and visitors alike were invited to enjoy games, raffles, a silent auction, kid games, booths, face painting, bingo and more upstairs in the auditorium.

Rounding out the excitement, a Mexican dinner took place on Saturday evening from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., featuring a chile verde burrito, rice and beans, and chips and salsa for the same pricing as the turkey meal.