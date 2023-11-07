Officers Seek Information After Buck Deer Illegally Killed

DWR News Release

Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conservation officers are seeking information after a buck deer was illegally killed last month near Beaver.

Conservation officers received a report of the incident from some concerned residents. The witnesses said they saw an individual shoot a buck deer along the Fremont Wash Road on the south side of the Beaver hunting unit on the evening of Oct. 14.

The shot injured the deer, and the individual then began to throw several large boulders at the deer, one of which struck the animal in the head. The individual then loaded the dead deer into the back of a beige pickup truck and left the area.

There were no deer hunts taking place in this area at that time.

Officers are seeking information from anyone who sees a truck matching this description in that area, particularly if they can provide the license plate number of the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the illegal killing of this deer, or any other wildlife-related crimes in Utah, is encouraged to report it to DWR conservation officers in one of the following ways:

By calling the UTiP Hotline at (800) 662-3337

The UTDWR Law Enforcement app

By texting 847411

Online through the DWR website; however, contact with an officer may be limited with this option

If you have information regarding this specific case, you can also contact DWR Officer Jeremy Butler at (435) 310-0238. A reward may be available for information leading to the successful prosecution of those responsible, and requests for confidentiality are respected.

Every year, Utah conservation officers conduct numerous investigations into the illegal killing of wildlife. In 2022, officers confirmed a total of 1,283 wild animals and fish were illegally killed, valued over $609,000.