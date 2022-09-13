Community Recovers Out Loud Together

The Peace Garden, located on Price City’s Main Street, was filled with positivity and a lot of fun while the Recovering Out Loud event took place on Friday evening.

Beginning at 4 p.m., this event was for every person, family and community member. It was made possible by Step One Service, Castleview Hospital, Four Corners Behavioral Health, USARA and many more organizations dedicated to the betterment of the community.

Four Corners Director Melissa Huntington welcomed all to the event before the live entertainment was kicked off.

“The theme for this is Recovering Out Loud, and that’s exactly what we’re going to be doing for the next couple of hours,” explained Huntington, to applause.

JB Johnson was there to provide music and there was a grouping of booths with something for patrons at each one. Huntington invited all to pursue these booths, meet everybody and enter the raffle.

She stated that everyone in attendance had put in a lot of work toward being there. There was also food that was available for all attendees.